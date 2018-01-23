Olive I. Hart, 85, of Adrian, died on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Provincial House of Adrian. She was born December 10, 1932, in Oklahoma, Penn. to Charles and Nellie (Douthitt) Duckworth. On July 11, 1975, she married Robert Hart in Adrian and he preceded her in death on August 9, 1999.

Olive had been employed by Weinlander Kitchens as an administrative assistant. She was an avid bowler and golfer. She loved to travel. She and Robert had moved to Florida in 1984 and she returned to Michigan in 2002. She had been a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God in Brooklyn.

Olive is survived by a daughter, Sheryl (Greg) Salazar of Adrian; two sons, Mark Smith of Aurora, Colo., and David (Teresa) Smith of Adrian; grandchildren, Kerry Salazar, Tonya (Shawn) Collins, Phillip Salazar, Joshua Alcorta, Mark Smith Jr., Maureen Smith, Jonathan Smith and Erik Smith; many step-grandchildren; a great-grandson, Brenden Collins; and one sister, Louise Younglove of Tecumseh. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Matthew Smith; three sisters, Dorothy Crawford, Helen Stanifer, and Eva Work; and one brother, Warren Duckworth.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at noon at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Brooklyn with Pastor Steven Samonek officiating. Burial of cremains will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God in Brooklyn, Daybreak or to ProMedica Hospice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, or Abundant Life Assembly of God.