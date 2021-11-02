Ruth Ann (Hammer) Boschard, 81, died October 14, 2021, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in New Hampshire.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Ruth moved to Sebastian, Fla., in 2000. She and her husband Jim, who died in 2008, previously made their homes in Brooklyn, Michigan, and Las Vegas, Nev.

A paralegal who retired from her work with the U.S. Justice Department Bankruptcy Division in Nevada, Ruth was active in her local AA chapter in Sebastian, and a Tai Chi practitioner and teacher. An advocate for social justice, the feminist movement, and a strong union supporter, Ruth’s earlier work included helping to found and administrate IBEW Local 8 Credit Union in Toledo. A talented artist, she also operated her own ceramics shop as a young mother.

She is survived by daughters, Cyndi (Scott) Perkins of Houghton, Mich.; Candy Boschard Albert (Jim) of Nottingham, New Hampshire; and Chris (Bill) Tappan of Northwood, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, Shannon, Scott, Joshua, Jordan, Jack, and Cole; a sister, Rita (Hammer) Lowe, of Sebastian; a brother, Robert Hammer, of Sebastian; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members, all of whom will remember her for her love of laughter and an ever-present sense of humor. She never met a baby or an animal that she didn’t like, and her generosity filled many bellies and gas tanks over the years.

A celebration of life will be held in Sebastian on June 26, 2022.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary.