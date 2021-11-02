James (Jim) Frank Davis, of Brooklyn, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, of natural causes at the age of 86. Born on November 5, 1934, Jim was preceded in death by an infant son, James; sister, Joanne; brother, Robert; parents, Ethel and Arthur Davis; first wife and loving mother of his children, Stella (Jean) Davis, and great-grandson Trevor. Those surviving to cherish his memory include his dedicated partner and wife of eighteen years, Pam Davis; sons, Leo Davis of Springville, Tenn., Dale Davis (Kathy) of Cement City, Mich., and Steven Davis; in addition to a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

While no one would have ever accused Jim of being “politically correct,” in addition to being a good husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and all-around good guy, those who knew this big-hearted fellow will also fondly remember someone who was always more than happy to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and strangers. We also recall a guy, who, while not big on formal education, was a self-taught repairer of anything mechanical, and who was especially good at fixing cars, pickups, and motorcycles of family and friends for free back in the day. Our motto was “let Uncle Jim take a look at it, he’ll fix it for free!!

An avid collector of firearms, knives, and clothing of the period, Jim was often seen at “frontier days” type events dressed as an early nineteenth-century frontiersman. Never one to sit still for long, Jim dedicated a lot of time and energy to fulfilling his passion for re-enacting the history and traditions of European immigrants who began to settle in the Michigan territory over 250 years ago, and who ultimately succeeded in establishing hundreds of towns and villages like Brooklyn and Norvell that continue to thrive to this day. It is important to mention that Jim was also a passionate student and admirer of the tribal customs and traditions of the Native Americans who lived in this region for thousands of years prior to the arrival of white settlers.

Family and friends will come together in the Brooklyn area in the not-too-distant future to remember and celebrate the life, times, and contributions of James Frank Davis.