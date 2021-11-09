Kristina Lynn Pierce, 50, passed away on November 3, 2021. Kristina was born on September 5, 1971, in Jackson, Mich., to Howard and Linda (Thacher) Arnold. Kristina married the love of her life, David Pierce, on August 30, 2014, in Eureka Springs, Ark. She worked for 19½ years at Mac Steel both in Jackson, Mich., and Fort Smith, Ark. Her passions were hiking and photography. She especially enjoyed taking pictures of the beautiful nature she saw on her hikes. Kristina also loved riding with her husband on their Harley.

Kristina will be missed by her husband, David of Fort Smith, Ark.; her mother, Linda Arnold of Brooklyn, Mich.; her brother, Paul (Mary) of Washington, Mich.; her niece, Alicia Arnold and nephews, Paul and Nathan Arnold all of Washington, Mich.; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Arnold.

