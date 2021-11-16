Ruth Ann Czinski, 77, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. The family will hold a private gathering at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Deacon Chris Vida will officiate. She was born on July 17, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Samuel and Ruth (Dieter) Hammond. Ruth Ann married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Czinski on September 12, 1963, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Ruth Ann owned and operated Ruth Ann’s Hair Care in Brooklyn for over 10 years. To quote a family member “The world has a little less kindness. A little less song. A little less laughter. A little less dance. For a vibrant light, a light with a love like no other, for her family, her friends and neighbors, a light that many sought for wisdom then left her home with a full belly, a smile on their lips, and a warm hug. This light shines on this earth no more. Shine in heaven, Ruth Ann.”

Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Wendy Sauers, Tammy Czinski-Edwards, William (Anna Maria) Czinski and Nina (Frank) Moore; a sister, Susan Hammond; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sister, Nina; son, Alex, and granddaughter, Kiersten.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Please leave a message of comfort for Ruth Ann’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.