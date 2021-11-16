Joseph Michael Gentner, 69, of Addison passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home. He was born February 18, 1952, in Jackson, the son of the late Herbert William and Dorothy Bessie (Willis) Gentner.

Joseph graduated from Ferris State University and pursued a lifelong career in sales and management. He sold paper products in Florida then managed trucking of sand and gravel throughout Southern Michigan where he found a great passion for the construction industry. Joe was given a great opportunity as general manager of CTE gravel pit in Clinton, Mich., in which he gained a vast knowledge of mining and formulated a dream of one day owning his very own gravel pit. That dream became a reality for Joe later in life where he was able to create Woodstock Aggregates in Addison, Mich. Joe had a deep love for sand and gravel and cherished the numerous friendships he acquired through the years. The friendships he had with truck drivers, customers, and his friends in NASCAR will always hold a place in his heart.

Joseph is survived by his son, Luke Gentner and stepson, Joshua Roth both of Tecumseh; sister, Mary (Ric) Collom of Loudon, Tenn.; two brothers, Norman Gentner and William (Marge) Gentner both of Brooklyn; the mother of his children, Nancy Lang of Chelsea; many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Betty Gentner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. A funeral Mass for Joseph will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Shrine Catholic Church with Fr. Bob Pienta as celebrant with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Shrine at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Shrine for the purpose of restoring their Stations of the Cross. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.