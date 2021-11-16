Russell Robert ‘Bob’ Yocum, Bob was born in McKeesport, Penn., September 5, 1943, to Harriet (Parucha) and Russell J. Yocum. The family moved to Michigan in 1948 and lived in the Onsted – Brooklyn area. Bob graduated from Onsted High School in 1961.

He moved to Colorado in 1987 and worked for several car dealerships and for the United Parcel Service in the Denver and Silver Thorn area. Bob relocated to Eureka, Mont., in 2004. He has been a resident of Stevensville, Mont., since 2014. His older brother, Edward (Butch), predeceased Bob, in 2018.

Bob leaves his sister, Patricia (Yocum) Antcliff of Brooklyn, Mich., and his partner, Deborah Trowbridge, of Missoula and Stevensville, Mont. In accordance with Bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no forthcoming service.