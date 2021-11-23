Frances Lorena Greene, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charl Ennis Greene “Charlie” was a renowned automotive master clay modeler/artist, in 2005.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Greene and Mary Lou (Steven) Reducci; her son, Charl (Beverly) Greene; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Fran was born in Jackson, Mich., and educated at the University of Michigan (under an academic scholarship) and Oakland University. She was very intelligent, creative and resourceful, and too young to work on an assembly line, in her teens she worked at a radio manufacturing facility in Jackson performing quality control services.

Fran was outgoing and sociable with a great sense of humor, and she had a unique ability to relate to young people. She raised her children to appreciate art and music. She taught elementary school, and for a number of years ran the Michigan Space Center in Jackson, collaborating with NASA to implement successful education programs for school children.

Fran and Charlie moved to Holland, Mich., and she embraced her new community (even the record snowfalls). Fran was a regular volunteer at Evergreen Commons, developing programs for folks with dementia. She served as treasurer of the Holland Friends of Art and helped organize several seasons of Art In The Park. She also worked as a volunteer in the Tulip Festival information booth.

A kind and generous person, she participated in many volunteer activities at Grace Episcopal Church; her friendly face was often seen at the welcoming table for Feeding America.

Fran was a wise and funny friend to many. She was an especially good listener, with a positive outlook and an uncanny ability to tell the best jokes. She will be missed, but she will be remembered with a smile.

A memorial service to celebrate Fran’s life is being planned for the Spring of 2022 in Holland and will be announced later.

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information and updates.