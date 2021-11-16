Neil Glenn ‘Mort’ Stanfield, 98, of Napoleon Township, passed away at his daughter’s home Tuesday, November 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Elara Hospice. He missed his 99th birthday by three days.

Mort is survived by his daughter, Judith (David) Moore; son, Tom (Jan) Stanfield, and David R. Moore; great-grandchildren, Brooke Osborn, Shelby Foor, Amanda Clapper, Sami Bogema and James Bogema; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (maiden-Deland) in 2010; three brothers, David, Kenneth and Maynard Stanfield; parents, Claud H. and Clara E. (maiden-Neithammer) Stanfield and his best friend and brother-in-law, Jim Deland.

Mort and his wife over the years owned and operated three restaurants in the Napoleon area; he then went on to be the building inspector for Napoleon and Columbia Townships until his retirement. He was an avid gardener and had a yard full of flowers and a garden full of produce which he gave away freely to friends and neighbors. He was also known for baking special Christmas cookies and distributing them about the township.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Contributions in his memory are directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).