His Legacy . . . Russell Hoyt Peterson, 99, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 28, 1919, at his family’s farm in Brooklyn to Bert and Olive (Hoyt) Peterson. In 1936, Russell graduated from Brooklyn High School and was the valedictorian of his class. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 and honorably served during WWII in the Sea Bees Battalion. Russell married the love of his life, June Elizabeth Brandt on September 28, 1947, in Jackson. He worked for the United State Postal Service for a number of years as a postal carrier until his retirement in 1982. Russell loved to bowl, swim, and was always tinkering in his garage. He will be remembered as a loving caring husband, father, and grandfather that kept his sense of humor all the way to the end.

His family . . . Russell will be missed, by his children, Joel (Nancy) Peterson of Brooklyn; Russell (Cathy) Peterson Jr. of Jackson and Martha Peterson – Johns of Jackson; his sister, Lela Conant of Jackson; his grandchildren, Cathy, Patricia, Joel Jr., David, Brandt, Jamie, Jennifer and Scott; his 12 great-grandchildren; his many nieces and nephews and all of his numerous friends at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, June; his son-in-law, Richard Johns, his sisters, Vera, Mary, Vernice, Elsie, Erroll, and Lora.

His farewell . . . Russell’s family and friends will gather on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, from 6–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, in Brooklyn. His farewell will be held at 11 a.m.on Thursday, May 3, 2018; with a gathering at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church (located at 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn MI 49230), with Rev. Frank T. Rupnik III officiating. There will be a private graveside committal service to follow at Peterson Burying Ground. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church or to the Brooklyn American Legion. Please leave a message of comfort for Russell’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.