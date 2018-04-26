Robert “Bob” Parmer, 84, of Jackson, Mich., passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. He was born December 24, 1933, in Dearborn, Mich., the son of the late Richard and Mabel Parmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard Parmer, William Parmer, Raymond Parmer and Fred Parmer, and four sisters, Betty Elmore, Francis Goins, Mable Harper, Doreen Tomic and one daughter, Elizabeth Parmer.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Parmer of Jackson, Mich.; two sisters, Wanda Cole of Jackson, and Barbara Davis, of Taylor, Mich., and one brother, Charles Parmer of Oscoda, Mich. Bob is also survived by three daughters, Deborah Allman of Denver, Colo., Michelle Cosimeno of Zebulon, NC, and Wanda Rowley of Zebulon, NC; as well as four grandchildren, Alexandra (Alex) Cosimeno, Randall (RJ) Cosimeno Jr., Jonah Ussery and Robert (Robbie) Allman; four step-children, Charles Denton, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Paula Denton, of Manchester, Mich., Laura Denton, of Dexter, Mich., and Thomas Denton, of Ann Arbor; four step-grandchildren, Jeremy Denton, Megan Krull, Kyler Denton-McHardy, and Paul Denton.

He served in the United States Navy as a boilerman during the Korean War. The bulk of his service was on the USS Midway where he earned the National Defense Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and the China Service Medal. He retired after 12 years as an operations supervisor at New York State Gas and Electric (NYSG&E) of Dresden, NY. After retirement, he enjoyed wood carving, playing cards and spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held at Hosmer-Muehlig Funeral Chapel, 3410 Broad St, Dexter, Mich., on Saturday, May 12, 2018, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Webster Church Cemetery, Dexter, with military honors under the auspices of Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Happy Hearts Feline Rescue, 1095 E. Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158 happyheartsfelinerecue.org.