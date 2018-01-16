Russell Clarence McMichael, of Jackson Passed away November 7 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Elaine McMichael and he is survived by his six children, Janelle (Clyde) Brown, Colleen (Lee) Pauken, Paul (Amy) McMichael, Eric (Katie) McMichael, Hugh Whitney and Terry O’Brien; as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Russell was a Navy veteran and worked for General Motors for many years. He was also a Journeyman electrician after retiring from GM. Russell spent his retirement traveling and attending his grandchildren’s events and was an avid wood worker who crafted many unique pieces of furniture for his family.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Russell’s life will be held on February 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4020 County Farm Road, Jackson.