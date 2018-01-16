Diane (Wolf, Way) Wetzel, 85, of Blackman Township, passed away January 13, 2018 at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald H. Wetzel; three children, Mark (Doreen) Wolf, Lisa (Matthew) Watson and Laurie Taylor; two step-children, Selys (Stephen) Perry and Cynthia (Terry) Feichtenbiner; eleven grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Philip and Amy Wolf, Josh and Jenna Watson, Matthew Ratliff, Gregory and Tara Perry, Sean and Samuel Feichtenbiner; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Paula Miller and Lenore McAllister; two brothers, David (Pat) Way and Daniel (Teresa) Way; sister-in-law, Joyce Way; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and James (Jeanette) Way and her parents, Paul and Marion (Mehrtens) Way.

She enjoyed first and foremost, time with her family; also shopping and flower gardening. Diane worked many years at the National Bank of Jackson, Brooklyn Branch and also for Commonwealth Associates.

Services will be held at the St. Aidan’s Church (361 E Grove, Michigan Center) Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daniel A. Schultz, Word of Life Fellowship Church, officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich. Visitation will be held at St. Aidan’s Church Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral Services under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.