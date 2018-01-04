Debra Ann Gallant Caterina, 68, of Jackson passed away suddenly Dec. 26, 2017. Debbie was an employee of Commonwealth Associates and Mechanical Products before starting her own massage therapy business, Body & Soul. Debbie volunteered many hours at the Jackson Animal Shelter and the Cascades Humane Society and fostered many animals.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Nichole Francis Reul; grandchildren Jason James McWilliams, Brandi Leigh Huey, and Jamie Ann Reul; brothers, David C. Gallant and Jay A. (Tomi Jo) Gallant; sister, Yvonne (Douglas) Tripp; nieces, Marlo R. (Kyle) Gallant Stuef, Abbey (Steven) Smith, and Kailee (Kyle) Smith; nephew, Erick (Stephanie) Smith and many special friends and family.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, John A. Gallant III; mother, Dorothy F. Gallant; brother, John A. Gallant IV; and niece, Alexis Ulfig.

A memorial service will be held at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 6 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Debbie’s memory to the Cascades Humane Society.