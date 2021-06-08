Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Senia

Rudolph Thomas Senia, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1928, in Hamtramck, Mich., to Joe and Giuseppa Senia. Rudy married the love of his life, Josephine Malinowski, on May 16, 1953, in Hamtramck, Mich. He co-owned, with his late wife for over twenty years, the Village Peddler Gift Shoppe in Brooklyn. Rudy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved going to car shows with his 1969 Mercury Cougar. Rudy was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Clarklake, and the Knights of Columbus. Rudy enjoyed crafts and making Rosaries. He wintered in Florida, played shuffleboard with his friends, and attended St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Leesburg, Fla. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rudy is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Josephine; six brothers and one sister.

Rudy’s family will host a public gathering for Rudy on June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Rudy’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.