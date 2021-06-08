Patricia Jean (Sager) Jackson, 86, entered heaven on May 28, 2021. Pat was born June 10, 1934, in Coldwater, Mich., to Paul and Marguerite (Parker) Sager. She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1952 and married Robert Jackson in 1953 in Coldwater, Mich.

Together they had four children, Rise (Kelly) Odell of Medford, Ore., Bobi (Jeff) Bird of Napoleon, Kari (Bill) Briskey of Hudson, Mich., and Kip (Barb) Jackson of Brooklyn.

Pat retired from the Columbia School District where she was a library aide for 23 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bob who was her soul mate and best friend. She will be missed by many. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. She leaves six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.