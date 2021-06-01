John Edward Dale, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2021, at the age of 74, under the loving care of his family. John’s family and friends will gather on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes-Brooklyn Chapel with the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. His Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church (10516 Hayes Rd, Clarklake). Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant.

John was a kind and loving partner to his wife, Sharon; as well as an amazing father to his daughters, Shaunda Dale and Holly (Royal) Yager; his grandchildren, Brandon (who referred more to his grandpa as his father figure all his life), Savannah, Madison and Caleb. He is survived by the above and a brother, William (Amy) Dale; sister, Lenora (Fran) Sevegney; sister-in-law, Marlene Dale and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and Richard Dale.

One of John’s biggest accomplishments was being a proud father. He was always there through the ups and downs. John taught his family to enjoy every moment in life. He was a good provider and hard worker. John retired from General Motors and held side jobs, Busy Bee Maintenance, Tamaroff, and his sod business. He enjoyed working and when he was diagnosed with dementia it was hard for him to grasp onto not being able to do the things he loved. John and Sharon worked hard all their life, built their own home on a lake, and retired together to enjoy life together. Sadly, John was taken too soon.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.”

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please leave a message of comfort for John’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.