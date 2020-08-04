Roy Robert Mecham passed away on July 29, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on August 29, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., to Floyd and Sadie (Taylor) Mecham.

He is survived by eight children, Roy (Cindy) Mecham, Loretta Russell, Priscilla McNeil, Larry (Barbara) Mecham, Rosie (Mark) Swancey, Walter (Jane) Sauers, Dan (Diana) Mecham and Janice (James) Morgan; a whole lot of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; and his wife, Barbara who passed away on November 27, 2015.

Roy was employed as a General Foreman of Shipping and Receiving at Ford Motor Company for 28 years. He enjoyed going to casinos and loved listening to gospel music including the Cathedrals and the Gaither’s. In years past he also enjoyed hunting and camping. He always had a positive attitude and truly loved to make people happy.

At his request cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to honor him will be held at Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn, Mich., on Saturday, August 8, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Masters officiating. The service will follow COVID-19 guidelines, individuals must wear a mask. The family will receive family and friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice and Cornerstone Community Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.