David Norman Johns, 91, of Wolf Lake, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carlene in December of 2019; son, Scott in 2013; daughter-in-law, Amy in 2005; father, Cy Johns; mother and step-father, Ruth (Atkins) and Bill Boyden. David is survived by his beloved family, two sons, Jeffrey Johns of Grass Lake and Gary (Janet) Johns of Brooklyn; daughter-in-law, Ronda Johns of Wolf Lake; five grandchildren, Abby (Adrian) Short, Michael (Lindsay) Johns, Anne Johns, Matthew (Raelyn) Johns and Thomas (Gentri) Johns; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Myers; many nieces, nephews and friends.

David was a member of the Napoleon High School class of 1946, leaving early to serve in the U.S. Army. David wore several hats throughout his working career: driving gas delivery truck, truck and equipment sales, shop jobs, as a jeweler with Max Cole before co-owning Allson Mfg. Jewelers. The second half of his working career found him along side Carlene and family as owner and operator of David’s Inn Tavern, later they owned Franklin Street Market.

He and Carlene enjoyed spending time at their Wolf Lake home. David had a strong conviction to family; he was always there to support his sons and grandchildren, especially enjoying their music. He followed activities throughout their educational and sporting activities and beyond. David and Carlene will be remembered for their zest for life; they certainly knew how to have fun.

Cremation has taken place and a public celebration of David’s life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, contributions in his memory to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).