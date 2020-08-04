Molly Jean Plate, 89, of Brooklyn, passed away at her home in the loving arms of her family and under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She is survived by three children, Robert J. (Lois) Plate Jr., Debbie J. (Eric) Schirmacher and Jack R. (Debbie) Plate; grandchildren, Brandi (Bobby) Daniels, Billie (Mike) Heffelfinger, E. Fritz (Julie) Schirmacher, Jessica (Rich) Trail, J. Ryan (Melissa) Schirmacher, Spencer (Katie) Schirmacher, Gave (Carsyn) Schirmacher, Major J. Ross (Jackie) Plate – USA, Lindsay (Josh) Hudson and Lauren Plate, eighteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Plate Sr., brother, John P. Tate Jr. and parents, John P. and Virginia W. (maiden-D’Alton) Tate.

Molly retired from Ford Motor Company as a production supervisor, had a lifelong and avid interest in owning and showing quarter horses along with breeding Corgis. She was a member of St. Joseph Shrine where private services were held with Father Tomy Kattikanayil officiating. Interment at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Contributions in her memory are directed to the St. Joseph Shrine Stations of the Cross Fund. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.