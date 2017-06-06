Roy Dail Baker, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, passed away Jan. 28, 2017 at Hospice Home in Jackson, with his whole family by his side.

He was born Jan. 27, 1930 in Defiance, Ohio. Roy married Evelyn Shadley on Oct. 29, 1949 in Tecumseh and she survives. He was an industrial engineer for Spartans in Jackson and Queens Industrial in Albert Lea, Minn., for 10 years. He moved back to Michigan in 1966 to be closer to his family. Family was his passion. Evelyn and Roy would have birthday dinners about every month for someone in the family. He felt that would keep his family grounded. He loved fishing, golfing and coupon shopping.

He is survived by brother, Bill of California, four children, Bonnie Elder, Randy (Annette), Brad (Shawn) and Scott who passed away in 1973; Seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

There will be a celebration of his life on June 24, 2017, at 184 Cannes Circle, Lake Columbia from 2 to 6 p.m.