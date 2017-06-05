Robert L. Murphy, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, June 5, 2017 at Summit Park Assisted Living in Jackson, Mich. Formerly of Toledo, Ohio, and Venice, Fla., Bob was born in Toledo Nov. 24, 1926, to John C. and Blanche (Burley) Murphy.

He was an Army veteran having served in both WW II and the Korean Conflict. Bob spent 43 years as a Blade employee, spending most of his career in the classified and retail sales departments working with some of the finest people in the advertising business. Bob retired from the Blade in 1989 finishing his career as classified sales manager. He relocated from Toledo to Venice, Fla., where he could pursue his love of softball year-round. He continued playing ball well into his 80’s. He was an accomplished ballplayer for several teams in the Venice area, accumulating several Senior World Series appearances along the way. Bob was a founding member of the “Millionaires,” a group of players from the area who’d replay their games over coffee at local restaurants.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lorraine A.; son, Michael (Alice); grandson, William (Brooke); great-granddaughters, Vanessa and Juliana, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John A., and granddaughter, Jennifer Lynne.

The family will receive friends and others whose lives Robert touched at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home, 122 N. Steer St. (U.S. 127) Addison on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Robert’s life will begin at 2 p.m., Pastor David Luke officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180.

The Murphy family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Summit Park Assisted Living for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s name to: Special Olympics of Sarasota, 910 Gulf Coast Blvd., Venice, Florida 34285 or a charity of the donor’s choice. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.