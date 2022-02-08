RoseMary Williamson, 86, passed away on February 6, 2022. RoseMary’s friends and family held a private viewing and service at Eineder Funeral Homes Brooklyn Chapel.

RoseMary was born on March 8, 1935, in Wayne, Mich., to Russell and Mary (Brubaker) Boon. She will be remembered as a woman who loved spending time with her family and who loved life. She was married to Paul Williamson for 57 years until his passing. She has lived on Vineyard Lake since 1972. RoseMary worked as a medical records transcriptionist for many years at hospitals in Addison and Hudson. She was a long-time member of Heart O’ The Lakes Church in Brooklyn, Mich. In her leisure time, she enjoyed birdwatching and working on puzzles. She loved animals, especially her dog “Bailey” and her cats. RoseMary would never turn down the opportunity for a ride on the pontoon boat.

RoseMary will be missed by her children, Douglas Williamson of Dearborn Heights, Mich.; Catherine (Darryl) Waldroup of Dearborn Heights, Mich.; and Steven (Tammy) Williamson of Dundee, Mich.; a brother, Ronald Boon of Vineyard Lake; her special friend and companion, Jerry McDonald of Brooklyn, Mich.; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; a brother, Kenneth Boon; and an infant grandson.

