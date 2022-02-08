Melonie Ann Bober, 66, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Melonie’s family and friends will gather together Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with the funeral service to follow at noon. Interment will take place at Jefferson Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will serve as celebrant.

She was born on January 2, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., to Richard and Edra (Brown) Keil. Melonie married the love of her life, Philip Bober, on February 24, 1988, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved to make things for the family. Melonie had a carefree spirit that she shared with children and grandchildren. Her true passion was her flowers, even making the floral arrangement for her daughter’s wedding. Melonie was a graduate of Columbia Central and was employed at the YMCA Storer Camp as a cook for many years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed camping, gardening, mushroom hunting and the outdoors. Melonie was very creative, making toys for her children, quilts and crocheting as well. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melonie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Philip; her children, Jessica (Daniel) Foust and Gabriel Bober; her mother, Edra; sister, Joann (Dennis) Devine-Negus; grandchildren, Danica and Azariah Foust, Hailey and Reese Bober; and nephews Zack and Jed. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; sister, Stephanie and brother, Duane.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Melonie’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.