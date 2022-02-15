Pauline Nofziger, 95, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away January 24, 2022, at Henry Ford Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich.

She was born in Wauseon, Ohio, to Clark and Beatrice (Dominique) Grime on March 31, 1926. She married Robert Nofziger in Wauseon where they lived and worked until retiring to their home on Washington Lake.

She is survived by her son, Robert Nofziger (Audrey) of Brooklyn; grandson Chad (Janelle) Nofziger of West Unity, Ohio; granddaughter, Laura (Terry) Stachowiak of Sylvania, Ohio, and grandsons, Clark Jr., Christopher and Josh all of Ohio. She also had several great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; son, Clark and daughter, Paula.

There will be a celebration of life on February 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Irish Hills Eagles in Brooklyn, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich.