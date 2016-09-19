Rosemary S. White, of Kentwood, Mich., formerly of Clarklake, Mich., passed away Sept. 19, 2016. She was born in Chicago, June 13, 1924, to John and Olive (Frey) Stefanski. Rosemary graduated from Aquinas Girls’ High School at the tender age of 16. Regrettably, due to the Great Depressions, was unable to use her scholarship to Siena Heights. She thrived during her attendance at the University of Chicago and was enrolled at the time the atom was split. World War II was erupting when she was compelled to enlist in the Navy. Her time was spent in Washington, D.C., just steps from the Pentagon. She worked predominantly on such matters as the Manhattan Project. After the war, she returned to Chicago, married, moved to Clarklake, Mich., and raised a family. She eventually went to work and retired from Jackson College. After retirement, she resided in Florida for 11 years.

Rosemary was a voracious reader, a natural at the piano, loved opera and knitted thousands of hats and mittens for children at the Indian missions. Her love of travel was fulfilled with trips to Europe, United Kingdom, South and Central America, Mexico and enjoyed many tours of the United States and Canada. She even enjoyed a few imaginary voyages during her last years as she was afforded an outstanding imagination.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olivia Downey; and grandson Marcus Greene.

She is survived by her children, Betsy (Jim) Greene, Kate Dedow, Tom (Carol) White, Margot (Phil) Ruede, Pat White-McGrath, and Amy (Scott) Miller; her grandchildren, Tom and Jason Greene, Megan Ruede and Melissa and Kimberly Miller; and three great-grandchildren. A celebration mass with full military honors will be held Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church of Clarklake, with a luncheon to follow.

Thank you to Elmcroft of Kentwood, and Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or Jackson District Library, Brooklyn Branch, are welcomed.

