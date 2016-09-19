August J. ‘Dutch’ Herzog

Dutch Herzog, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sept. 19, 2016. He was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Elizabeth and William Herzog.

Dutch proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from a long career at DANA Corp. Dutch loved fishing and hunting with his brothers and grandson. Throughout his life he played a variety of sports and was always active. He was a very devoted member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church. Dutch was a friend to many and was always willing to help. His humor kept him and those around him laughing. He and his wife Barb were still very much in love after all of their years together.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara; daughters, Barb (Richard) Ziegert and Su (Anthony Campbell) Harambe; brothers, Bill (Mary Ellen), Nick (Pat) and Louie; grandchildren, J. Ryan Joseph, Shawn Herzog and Katie Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Alexis Hernandez and Jackson Herzog. Dutch was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy, Ginny, Alice, Frank and Pete.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, 6320 Lewis Ave., Temperance, Mich.

Memorial donations may be made in Dutch’s name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences at www.newcomerToledo.com.

