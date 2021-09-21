Rosemary Carol Chesney, 72, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, Jackson. Rosemary’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. following a gathering of friends and family at 10 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake. Fr. Mike Rejent, OSFS will serve as celebrant with Deacon Chris Vida as Homilist.

She was born on November 19, 1948, in Jackson, Mich., to Jack and Edeltruade (Domin) Weible. Rosemary married the love of her life, Raymond Chesney, on December 19, 1964, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Rosemary never missed a grandchild’s event. She loved spending time with family, especially at Christmas time, making dozens of Christmas cookies. Rosemary also made time to attend her sister’s annual weekend trip to Frankenmuth. She was very strong in her faith. Spending time at the beach, looking at the water and traveling were some of her favorite past times. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond; her children, James Chesney, Andrea (Greg) Morgan, Kevin (Theresa) Chesney, Diana (Joe) Urban, Scott Chesney, Raymond (Christine) Chesney, Chris (Melissa) Chesney and daughter-in-law, Darlene Chesney; siblings, Jean, Nancy, Jack, Susie and Barbara; 24 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Ed) Ostrovich and Vera Chesney. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Randy Chesney.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or Hospice of Jackson County, Mich.