Judith Ann Bostedor, 82, of Napoleon Township, passed away September 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ken Bostedor; three children, Brian (Carol) Bostedor, Terri Shouse and Renee Jackson; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Lauren) Bostedor, Jacob (Heather) Hildebrand, Zachary Hildebrand, Tyler Shouse and Whitney Shouse; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Emelia Hildebrand and Lillith and Lukas Bostedor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Augusta (maiden-Smola) Bloemker; sisters, Mae (Bloemker) Sellers, Olivia (Bloemker) Arkabauer and grandson, Brandon Bostedor.

Judy was born in Alhambra, Ill., on Sunday, March 19, 1939. She moved to the Napoleon area in 1955, graduated from Napoleon High School in 1957 and married Ken. Judy was active in her community. She served 30+ years on the Napoleon School Board and the Jackson County School Board Association, serving one term as president. As a Napoleon Board member, she attended all school functions and sporting events. She never missed one sporting event or school function that her children or grandchildren were involved in. She loved to bowl and golf and participated in many leagues over the years. She worked as a bookkeeper all her career with employment at Grass Lake Lumber, Beal’s Trucking, Napoleon Community Schools and Hawkins Accounting. She was an avid fan of the Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. She cherished her family time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Family was her life and she always helped those in need.

For over 50 years she was a devoted member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church (160 N. Main St., Brooklyn) where a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tamara Recob officiating. Luncheon to follow. The family will receive friends at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the church Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the Judy Bostedor Memorial Scholarship Fund (Napoleon Community Schools, P.O. Box 308, Napoleon, MI 49261), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or the Jackson Interfaith Shelter (414 S. Blackstone St, Jackson MI 49201).

The family gives their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care rendered by the doctors/staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital/Palliative Care/Oncology department and Hospice. (www.arthur-day.com)