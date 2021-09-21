Harry D. Cogan, 93, of Jackson, died on Sept. 14, 2021.

He was a native of Parma, born May 20, 1928, the son of Charles and Ilene (Singer) Cogan. He graduated as valedictorian from Parma High School in 1945 and moved the following day to Brooklyn where he worked for the Brooklyn Exponent in a variety of positions, initially as editor but primarily in the production part of the business. He retired from his regular work in 1993 but returned to become the proofreader, retiring finally at the age of 83.

He left the paper in 1950 for a few years to join the Army during the Korean Conflict, serving with the 9th Regimental Combat Team for two tours of duty until he was injured in battle.

While in Brooklyn he served as president of a group that started a baseball organization for youth and taught tennis. His experience in dealing with legal notices from area bodies of government led to his work in developing and writing Norvell Township’s zoning ordinance, helping to organize the planning commission of which he was a charter member and acted as secretary, and serving as a member of the township board of appeals. For 50 years he was a member of the Oddfellow Lodge. He was a former member of Queen’s Catholic Church in Jackson and a current member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn where he formerly served on the vestry, was a lector and an usher.

Representing the Clark Lake area he worked on the consolidation of schools into the Columbia School District. For 12 years he was elected to that district’s Board of Education, acting as either secretary or treasurer for 11 of those years, and served another 12 years on the Jackson County Intermediate School Board. During that time he was appointed by Secretary of Education T. H. Bell to serve on the National Forum on Excellence in Education.

With his wife, Holly (Rothfuss), he was named Citizen of the Year by the Brooklyn/Irish Hills Area Chamber of Commerce in 2000. She survives him along with a son, David (Jennifer) Cogan, of Monroe County and a daughter, Christy Cogan of Ann Arbor; two grandchildren, Claire and Cameron; two brothers, Jack (Rosemary) of Albion and Lyle (Dianne) of Parma; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by brothers, Leon, LeRoy, Ira and Robert and one sister, Deonna (Myron) VanBuren.

Several small gatherings are planned in his memory to avoid dangers related to the COVID-19 virus. Weather permitting, the family will greet friends at Swain Memorial Park in Brooklyn at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn or to the Extraordinary Living Fund at Vista Grande Villa in Jackson where he resided. Arrangements were made through Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.