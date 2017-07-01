Her legacy . . . Judith May Pinnell, passed away July 1, 2017 in Hillsdale, Mich. She was born on March 25, 1946 to Claude and Hattie (Brant) Keller. Judith enjoyed many outdoor activities; camping, fishing, target shooting, and spending time in her garden. She also loved crocheting, reading any book she could get her hands on and cheesy sci-fi movies. Most importantly she adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Judy will be missed by her children, Jeanelle (Lee) Williams, Chrissy Clark, Jim (Annette) Taylor; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Keller, Joyce (Bill) Bostwick; grandchildren, Katelyn, Tenesa, Michael (Melissa), Scott, Erin, Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Aron, Killian and Ryder; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Pinnell; parents, Claude and Hattie (Brant) Keller; brother, John Keller; grandson, Nicholas Duckham.

Her farewell . . . Judy’s family and friends will gather 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her community farewell will be held Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Judith’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.