Roscoe Gerald “Jerry” Wilson, age 81, of Manitou Beach, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. He was born April 5, 1935, in Clayton, Mich., the son of Roscoe C. and Cecil (Cadoo) Wilson. He married Patricia A. Shepherd Feb. 18, 1961, and she survives. Jerry had many years of service with Rollin Township. Surviving besides his wife are two daughters; three sons; 27 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, one aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.