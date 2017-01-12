Her legacy . . . Margretha Albertina “Margie” Green, age 81 of Jackson, passed away at home Jan. 12, 2017. She was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Monroe County, Mich., the daughter of Allen and Freda (Heiple) Cooley. She was employed for many years as a nurse’s aide with the Saline Evangelical Home. Margie enjoyed spending time gardening and crocheting. She has left many wonderful memories on the hearts of her family and they will cherish each one.

Her family . . . Margie is survived by her children, Larry Heckaman, Sheryl Heckaman, Patti Heckaman, Rob (Kathy) Heckaman and Penny (Todd) Bentley; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie McDonnell. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donovan Heckaman; her second husband, Jim Green; and longtime companion Mel McDonnell.

Her farewell . . . Margie’s family will greet friends Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Her community farewell will be Tuesday at the funeral home beginning with gathering at 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Strange as officiant. Interment Norvell Township Cemetery.

In Margie’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the Brooklyn Food Pantry, brooklynfoodpantry.com. Please sign Margie’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the family by calling 877-231-7900.