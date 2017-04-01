Rosalie “Rose” K. Zimmerman, age 88, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, at her home. She was born March 21, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Pequet) Greenwood. Rose graduated from St. Ursula Academy High School. She married Raymond L. Zimmerman Nov. 15, 1948, in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death April 6, 2009. Rose was a secretary at Tecumseh Products for 37 years, retiring in 2001. She loved to exercise, garage sales, watching the birds at her feeders and praying daily. Rose was a member of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn.

Surviving Rose are her three daughters, Marguerite “Peggy” LaVenture of Adrian, Deborah (Victor Oakley) Blevins of Springville, Tenn., and Janine Zimmerman of Brooklyn; three grandchildren; Michael (Angela) King, Max (Amy) Kay and Melissa Blevins, two great-grandchildren, Paris and Luke Kay and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Robert (Marsha) Greenwood and two nephews.

Funeral Services for Rose will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017, St. Joseph Catholic Shrine Church in Brooklyn with Rev. Father Bob Pienta officiating. Cremation will follow. Interment of cremains will be made at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Shrine Cemetery in Brooklyn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left for the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.