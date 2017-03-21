Judith Ann Willson

The Lord took you from us so there would be no more suffering. Judith is survived by her son, Aaron Bradley Willson; her daughter, Candace (Randy) Evilsizer both of Brooklyn; two grandsons, Zachery Hatt of Brooklyn and Randy Joseph “R.J.” Evilsizer of Houghton Lake; two brothers, Ron (Betsy) Leatherman of Battle Creek and Don (JoAnn) Leatherman of Spring Arbor. She fought the battle for five years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Russell Ray Willson, as well as her parents, Sam and Helen (Wooden) Leatherman.

Judith was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed participating with the Red Hat Ladies Society, spending time with her family. She also loved going to church and having the Lord in her life. We will be celebrating her life with family and friends at Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Greg Grotbeck officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society/Breast Cancer Awareness.