Richard H. Maurer, age 84, of Adrian, passed away April 1, 2017, at Provincial House, Adrian, Mich.

He was born March 3, 1933, in Detroit, Mich., to Robert and Jane (Lake) Maurer. He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, and was employed as the head of the parking meter department for the City of Royal Oak.

Richard loved books, reading, and spending time with his family. He loved traveling and especially loved the German culture.

Richard is survived by his partner of 38 years, Inge DeHut of Ontonagon, Mich., son, Richard (Barbara) Maurer of Ypsilanti, Mich., two daughters, Dawn (Derrin) Maracle of Adrian, Mich., and Karan Maurer of Kalamazoo, Mich., grandchildren, Meagan (Tracy) Maurer; former wife and lifelong friend, Jacque (Walt) Obremski; and Steve, John (Donna), Dave DeHut and Sue (John) Hamm. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jim Maurer and his beloved dog, Cuddy.

Cremation has taken place.

In memory of Richard, contributions may be made to the Ontonagon County Animal Protection, 19504 M-38, Ontonagon, MI 49953.

