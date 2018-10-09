Ronald R. Williams, 74, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich.

He was born on March 19, 1944, in Addison, Mich., to Beryl W. and Mary E. (Keefer) Williams. Ron lived in Cement City for several years and then he lived in the Brooklyn area for the past 20 years. He graduated from Cement City High School in 1962. Ron was formerly employed at Ford Motor Company in Saline for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was a former member of the Brooklyn Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed walking, fishing, bowling and he also enjoyed his pontoon boat.

Ron is survived by one son, Barry (Lois) Williams of Brooklyn; one daughter, Nora Williams of Jackson; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Rob (Donna) Williams of Cement City; one sister, Mary Lou Russell of Toledo; Ohio; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Linda Lou Williams and one brother-in-law, Rick Russell.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Cement City Cemetery in Cement City, Mich., with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. A memorial dinner will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family atwww.brownvanhemert.com.