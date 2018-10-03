Amy Ruth Thomas, 23, of Tecumseh, formerly of Brooklyn passed away September 25, 2018, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Amy was born June 1, 1995, in Garden City, the daughter of Denise (Calvin Smith) Thomas and Richard Allen Thomas.

She was a graduate of Columbia Central High School, Class of 2013. Amy loved to go to the Lazy B Horse Ranch in Cement City. She was employed with McDonalds Restaurant, Brooklyn. She enjoyed going with her mom, to watch her dad, Calvin, race cars at Milan Dragway. Amy’s number one priority was spending time with her family, going shopping and having movie nights with her sisters, Danielle and Allison and taking care of the babies. She loved going up North to the family cabin in Harrison.

Amy is survived by her parents; Denise (Calvin Smith) Thomas and Richard Allen Thomas; siblings, Allison Thomas, Danielle Thomas, Megan Thomas, Troy Thomas, Ethan (Amanda) Thomas, Melissa Miracle, Shelby (Nick) Pancerz and Calvin Smith, Jr.; grandmothers, Ruth Creger and Shirley Smith, and family pets, Gypsy, Riley, and Opal. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Dennis Creger, Sr., Richard and Bonnie Thomas, and Calvin Smith, Sr.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 29 at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Pastor Dan Sharp officiating. Final resting place will be at Norvell Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used according to their wishes. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.