Virginia E. “Ginny” Stephenson, 91, of Napoleon Township, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Arbor Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Spring Arbor. She was born September 27, 1927, in Detroit to Steve and Barbara Sollose and moved to Brooklyn at the age of 12. She graduated from Brooklyn High School in1945 and then Ginny married her beloved Donald P. Stephenson on October 14, 1945; they were married 52 years before he passed away. She lived on the family homestead for 72 years where she helped Don with the farm and also had a 52-year career as a shoe associated with Jacobson’s and L.H. Field stores.

She catered auctions and other events with her lunch wagon and baked goods for sale at the Bell Tower Farm Market where she was well known for her zucchini donuts. Ginny was Past Worthy Matron and Life Member of the Napoleon Chapter #328 (now Fern Leaf #66) Order of the Eastern Star where she had the honor of serving as a Grand Representative for the Worthy Grand Matron of Michigan. She was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn. For 17 years, she enjoyed spending winters in Mt. Dora, Fla.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband and parents; son, Donald “Neil” Stephenson and brother, Andy Sollose. She is survived by her beloved family, daughter-in-law, Maureen “Moe” Stephenson; three grandsons, Chad, Douglas (Gena) and Jed (Megan) Stephenson; eight great-grandchildren, Teriq, Taylor, Dustin, Alyssa, Jayda, Chaysten, Chanddym, and Chanclyn Stephenson; many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her husband Don at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon.