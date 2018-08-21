Ronald Lee Russell

A 50 year resident of Lake Columbia, passed away under the loving care of his family and the staff at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda L. (Lubahn) Russell; son, Brian (Bre) Russell; two grandchildren, Tristen and Lauren Russell; sister, Betty (Dan) Curry; brother-in-law; Tom (Shirley) Lubahn; sister-in-law, Louann (Scot) Gazlay; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his father, James Russell; mother, Doris Gifford; and sister, Nancy Marsik.

Ron retired from Jackson Drop Forge and was a member of the Jackson Eagles #612. Ron was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Lions, and the University of Michigan Sports. He enjoyed bowling, euchre, “lake living”, canoeing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the Brookside United Methodist Church, 4000 Francis St., Jackson on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Brooks officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The family will receive friends at the Desnoyer Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the Church on Wednesday from noon until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or the Cascade Humane Society would be appreciated.