His legacy . . . Richard Judd Emery, 92, passed away August 16, 2018. He was born on May 1, 1926, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Steven and Lottie (Judd) Emery. Richard married the love of his life, Irene Bauer, on July 10, 1948. He served honorably in the United States Army during WW II in the 99 Infantry Division/393rd Inf. Reg. during the Battle of the Bulge and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #315 and member of the Disabled Veterans of America. Richard retired from Brooklyn Products in 1988 and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Richard will be missed by his children, James (Karlan) Emery, Judith (Claude) Cleland, Janelle (Larry) Bedolla; ten grandchildren Michele, Jeff, Bobbie Jo, Bambi, Janessa, Janeana, Jada, Kayla, Brandi and Michael; 14 great-grandchildren, Makenna, Olivia, Dillon, Blayden, Skyler, Brantley, Avary, Lily, Nakyshia, Tristan, Alahna, Allison, Noah, Sadie Mae and (Eliza) on the way; one great-great-grandson, Archer and a brother, Herbert Emery. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Irene, two brothers and three sisters.

His farewell . . . Richard’s family and friends will gather on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn and his farewell will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. with family and friends gathering from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled Veterans of America. Please leave a message of comfort for Richard’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.