His legacy . . . Kelly Ryan O’Neil, 24, passed away August 1, 2018. He was born on July 28, 1994, in Jackson, Mich., to Shannon O’Neil and Jennifer Porter. Kelly was a 2012 graduate of Columbia Central High School. He enjoyed playing soccer with his close friends weekly but his passion was playing the guitar, writing and singing songs. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Kelly will be missed by his parents, Jennifer and Tim Porter and Shannon O’Neil; brothers, Nicholas and Aidan O’Neil; sisters, Emma O’Neil, Madison Porter and Aislinn O’Neil; grandparents, Betty Dermyer, Shawn (Steve) Petsuch, Lorane and Walter Pelton and Michael O’Neil as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mike Dermyer.

His farewell . . . Kelly’s family and friends gathered together Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. His farewell was held on Monday, August 6, 2018. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Chad P. Dermyer Memorial c/o Columbia School District 11775 Hewitt Road, Brooklyn, MI 49230. Please leave a message of comfort for Kelly’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.