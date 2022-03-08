Robert Dean Wilson, 71, of Brooklyn, passed away on February 24, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Owosso, Mich., to the late William and Leslie (Rogers) Wilson. On May 17, 1975, he married Debi Flager and they shared 46 years together. Along with his wife, he is survived by two sons, Shane (Tara) Wilson, of Blissfield and Korey Wilson, of Brooklyn; four granddaughters, Olivia, Amelia, Eva and Anna Wilson, of Blissfield; four brothers, Bill, of Linden, Mich., John and Mike (Lori), of Challis, Idaho and Mark, of Boise, Idaho; two sisters, Paula (Jan) Hensarling, of Kemah, Texas and Lisa (Dean) Wilson Morris, of Salmon, Idaho; his in-laws, Douglas and Dorothy Flager, of Onsted; and brother-in-law, Robert (Pilar) Flager, of Onsted.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon and service at noon with a luncheon to follow on March 12, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 11151 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, MI.