Ronald John Kopp, 71, of Norvell Township passed away June 1, 2017, at home under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. He was born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Frank A. and Viola Mae (Harwood) Kopp. Ron married Barbara Istvan Oct. 2, 1982, in Flat Rock and she survives. He was employed as an OTR truck driver for 30 years, for the Faygo Beverage Company. After retiring, Ron and his wife opened the nursery and landscaping company, Pine View Farms. They provided the community with quality nursery stock and Christmas trees for many years.

His family . . . Ron is survived by his loving wife of 34 years – Barbara, children, Ronald F. (Cindy) Kopp, Michael R. (Jodie) Kopp and Christina (Daniel) Ivan; grandchildren, Dawson, Deegan, Ashley, Tyler and Gabriel. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth.

His farewell . . . family and friends will gather Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1-6 p.m. His funeral service will be at 6 p.m. also at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Interment will take place at Norvell Township Cemetery. In honor of Ron, memorial donations can be made to The Jackson County Animal Shelter. Please sign Ron’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Kopp family by calling 877-231-7900.