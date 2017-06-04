Norman Dale Kooienga, 82, of Jonesville, formerly of Addison, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Drews Place of Hillsdale Assisted Living.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Wyoming, Mich., to Albert J. and Gertrude (Houve) Kooienga. He married Geraldine “Jerry” L. Huffman in 1953, in Angola, Ind. Norm then married Sharon L. Waffle (Ball) March 21, 1980, in Addison, and she survives. He was formerly employed at Tecumseh Products from 1953-1991. He was a handy-man all his life. He worked for Walch Electric of Addison for 50 years. He enjoyed deer hunting and he was an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.

Surviving besides his wife, Sharon are three daughters, Cherie (Rick) Roberts of St. Augustine, Fla., Becky (Tom) Ogden of Chicago, Ill., Beverly (Dennis) Pierce of Napoleon, Mich., two step-daughters, Patsy Fowler of West Branch, Mich., Ginger Gier of Jonesville, Mich., ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother, Jerome Kooienga of Grand Rapids, Mich., two sisters, Karen NyCamp, and Gloria Beek both of Hudsonville, Mich., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded by his parents, mother of his children, Jerry Beiswanger, one son, Dale Kooienga, one brother and three sisters.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Keith W. Porter officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Addison Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 89, Addison, MI 49220. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.