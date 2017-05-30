I. J. Raper, 94, of Adrian, passed away May 30, 2017, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

He was born Feb. 11, 1923, in Alabama to Veto and Liz (McCarley) Raper. On June 14, 1942, he married Sue Nell Barnwell and she preceded him in death. I. J. was a member of the Church of Christ where he served as a greeter for 25 years. He had worked at Stubnitz Greene Company and then Hoover Ball Bearing for 30 years until his retirement in October of 1982. He enjoyed bowling.

I.J. is survived by one daughter, Anita Joyce (Raper) Schneider of Cement City (Silver Lake), Mich.; two grandchildren, Dusty (Sandy) Schneider and Melissa Richard all of Brooklyn; and four great-grandchildren, Nicole and Jeff Schneider and Nathan and Samara Richard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Nell, parents, five brothers, one sister, and one son-in-law, Larry Schneider.

Funeral services for I. J. were held Friday, June 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Adrian Church of Christ with Pastor Tim Dunn officiating. Burial was in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation was held Thursday, June 1. 2017, from 3-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, 3050 Beecher Road, Adrian. Visitation will also be held Friday, June 2, 2017, 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the Adrian Church of Christ.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Adrian Church of Christ. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.