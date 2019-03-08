Ronald Eugene Walker, of Jackson, Mich., passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Medilodge of Marshall. He was born on January 19, 1935, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Roswell and Thelma (Doty) Walker.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ronald Eugene Walker will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. At his request cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to disAbility Connections in honor of his granddaughter, Krista. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Hampton Funeral Homes – Jackson

517-315-4333