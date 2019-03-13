Charles William “Bill” Adams, of Liberty Township, Mich., passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Great Lakes Hospice. He was born October 13, 1927, in Liberty Township, the son of Charles, Jr. and Gladys (Anderson) Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Adams, whom he married on June 2, 1956; two children, Charlotte (Michael) Finnegan and Chuck (Karre) Adams all of Liberty Township; four grandchildren, Erin (Noah Fulmor) Finnegan, Matthew Finnegan, Shelby (Danny) Harshbarger and Avery Adams; one great-grandson, Alexander Finnegan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Josephine Elliott Adams; one sister, Lina Pardee; one brother, John C. Adams and one nephew, Rick Adams.

Bill was born and raised in Liberty Township where he worked as a farmer throughout his life and he also owned and operated a trucking business from the 1940s through the 1970s. He was a veteran of World War II, honorably serving his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved cutting wood, and he wore the hinges off the doors of many a coffee shop. Bill was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

A funeral service to honor the life of Charles William "Bill" Adams was held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover on Monday, March 4, 2019, at noon, with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Interment took place in the Horton Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation on Sunday from 2 – 6 p.m., at the funeral home in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, Bill would want you to enjoy a cup of coffee in memory of him or to make a donation to the charity of your choice.