His legacy . . . Kent Whiting Taylor, 78, passed away February 21, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1940, in Jackson, Mich., to Nelson and Norma (Whiting) Taylor. Kent married the love of his life, Carol Whited, on January 9, 1965. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962 as an Air Policeman. Kent worked at Ford Motor Company at the Rawsonville plant retiring in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315 in Brooklyn. Kent was an avid golfer and had a private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. Above all he was proud of his family, especially his sons and granddaughters.

His family . . . Kent will be missed by his loving wife, Carol, of 54 years; his sons, Bryan (Christina) Taylor and Keith Taylor; two granddaughters, Grace and Emily Taylor; brother, Scott (Noel) Taylor; and sister, Kay Teeples. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Nelson Taylor, Jr. and a sister and brother in-law, Carol and Dale Stump.

His farewell . . . A natural farewell was held at Borek Jennings Funeral Home – Braun Chapel. A memorial will be held at a later date.