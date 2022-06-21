Ronald Brelinski, 76, passed away on June 17, 2022. Ron’s family and friends will gather from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich., and on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Fr. Tom Helfrich O.S.F.S. will serve as celebrant.

Ron was born on April 15, 1946, in Detroit, Mich., to Edward and Victoria (Biess) Brelinski. Ron married the love of his life, Rhonella Bergeron, on December 30, 1972, in Sterling, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who devoted his life to children as a teacher and later as a principal. Ron began his career teaching at Miller Elementary School where he worked for 16 years. He then became a principal in the Springport School District; the Vandercook Lake School District and finished his career back where he began, Miller Elementary School. He devoted 32 years to education. After retirement, Ron served on the Board of the Educational Foundation for Columbia Schools.

He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he volunteered for the food basket program. In his leisure time, Ron loved to travel (he especially enjoyed the planning phase); play golf, and hiking in many parts of the world. He was an avid sports fan of all Michigan sports including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and the Detroit Tigers. Ron also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and home by working on his own projects and improvements. Most important to Ron was the time he spent with his wife of nearly 50 years, children, and grandchildren.

Ron will be missed by his wife, Rhonella; his children, Ryan Brelinski and Brad (CC Pryor) Brelinski; siblings, Roger (Charlene) Brelinski and sister-in-law Mary Brelin; brother-in-law Ron Bergeron; and his grandchildren Brenna, Owen and Teaghan. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Brelin and Carol Oldani.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Educational Foundation for Columbia Schools; Cascades Humane Society or the Jackson Interfaith Shelter. Please leave a message of comfort for Ron’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.